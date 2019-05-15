‘Street Dancer’, directed by Remo D’Souza, is expected to host a 20-day shoot here

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor will be in Dubai soon to film crucial portions of their new film ‘Street Dancer’, Gulf News tabloid! can reveal.

According to industry sources, director Remo D’Souza is already hard at work at one of the city’s prominent amusement theme parks. It’s a twenty-day shoot and will feature Dhawan and Kapoor breaking a leg.

It will be a closed door set, added the source.

‘Street Dancer’ has already concluded their filming in India and London. The UAE-set scenes are likely to be the climax.

It’s a 3D dance drama and as the title suggests the film dwells into the lives of street dancers.

Initially, it was Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif who was signed on for Street Dancer. But she exited the project claiming unavailability of dates. Kapoor took on Kaif’s role.

Street Dancer is Dhawan and Kapoor’s second collaboration with choreographer-filmmaker D’Souza, since their hit ABCD 2.