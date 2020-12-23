Pooja Bhatt Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actress and producer Pooja Bhatt is celebrating four years of sobriety.

The ‘Sadak’ actress took to Twitter to mark the occasion, writing: “Four years sober today! Earlier it was pink champagne ,malt & packed, city bars. Now it is pink skies & deserted, country roads. What an enriching, searing journey it has been. Gratitude to life & the divine force that has watched over me, kept me true, vulnerable, strong. #sobrietyrocks [sic]”

Responding to the accolades, Bhatt described her years battling her addition, stating: “I was like many, a prisoner of my own making.. until I realised that the door to that gilded prison cell was locked from the inside and all I had to do was open the door gently and let myself out. Nobody else could lock me in nor get me out, even if they tried.”

Bhatt quit drinking in 2016 and has been vocal about her struggle with addiction.

“I stopped drinking by first acknowledging that I had a drinking problem. Because you are a woman and you live in a society where you are always taught or forced to brush things under the carpet. We tend to bury this shameful habit that we have of covering it up and say, ‘Oh, we don’t have a problem, it is somebody else’s and I am not that drunk’,” Bhatt had said previously.