The siblings who constantly fight and claw each other’s eyes out in director Vishal Bharadwaj’s drama Pataakha will be in Dubai on September 23 to lay on their charm.

Actresses Sanya Malhotra, who played a fierce wrestler in Bollywood blockbuster Dangal, and TV actor Radhika Madan, will be in the UAE to interact with their fans along with their co-star Sunil Grover, a popular comedian, and director Vishal Bharadwaj. Bharadwaj is known for his gritty dramas including Omkara.

The Pataakha stars have a packed day ahead of them next on Sunday filled with fan interactions and interviews with the local press to promote their film.

They will make an appearance at the Vox Cinemas in Deira City Centre between 6pm and 8pm to meet fans.

Pataakha is based on Charan Singh Pathik’s short story Do Behnein and charts the tempestuous relationship between two sisters and their stormy dynamic, set against an Indian countryside.

Speaking to Gulf News tabloid! from Toronto, Madan — who is a popular television actress — said she left no stone unturned when it came to preparing for her rugged, rustic role. Her workshop for this film included waking up at 4am and doing the chores along with the women in the village that the film was shot in to get a grip on her character.

“We learnt how to milk the buffalos, make them bathe and cook using a chulha [earthern stove] … I had never done any of that in my life before. I can pour you a glass of juice or make toast, that’s it,” said Madan over the phone from the recently-concluded Toronto International Film Festival where she showcased another Hindi film.

It’s Madan’s first visit to the UAE.

“I can’t wait to explore Dubai,” said Madan.