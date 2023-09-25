Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra who got married to politician Raghav Chadha on September 24 at a lavish ceremony in Udaipur in Rajasthan treated her fans to a string of dreamy wedding images this morning. The newly wedded couple took to their social media to share those much-anticipated wedding pictures.

Dressed in various shades of ivory, the bride and groom are seen exchanging garlands. Chopra, who chose to be dressed by designer Manish Malhotra paired her subdued but richly embellished outfit with layers of emerald and uncut diamonds. The wedding guests were also dressed in similar colurs, keeping in theme with the pastel-coloured decor.

"From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time ... So blessed to be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other. Our forever begins now," Chopra wrote on her social media accounts.

The ceremony, attended by family members, politicians, and their close set of friends, was a closely guarded affair. While the paparazzi were camping outside the palatial Leela Palace hotel in Udaipur, only a few leaked images were doing the rounds. This morning, collective curiosity was satiated as the couple themselves shared the images keeping with the trend of Bollywood stars carefully orchestrating the roll-out of dreamy images.

Out of the seven images that have been released by Chopra and Chadha, our favourite is the one where the bride is walking down the aisle with a dramatic veil. At the back, the name 'Raghav' in Hindi letters is spelt out.

Designer to stars Manish Malhotra was the first few ones to congratulate the couple and shared his inside story from the wedding. He had high praise for his tone on tone ivory bride.

"Parineeti from our discussions of all your outfits at my atelier and Home, our laughter and love for tone on tone gemometrical intricate art work to the emerald jewellery me sketching and designing for your ... all loving memories for life. You bring joy and htere only and only love for you," he wrote.

Chadha and Chopra has now become one of the most beloved and unexpected couples in Bollywood. Over the last few weeks, their moves were scrutinised by the local press but the couple remained tight-lipped about the wedding preperations.

While their relationship timeline isn't specific, Bollywood folkore has it that the two met in London and sparks flew. Tennis star Sania Mirza was her bridesmaid.

Their wedding culminated after a series of pre-wedding rituals including a 90s-themed sangeet where singer Navraj Hans performed live. Earlier this week, images of their pre-wedding celebrations including a sufi night in Delhi were also doing the rounds.

In May, the couple had gotten engaged and at that time her famous cousin Priyanka Chopra had flown down from Los Angeles to be a part of the ceremony. However, Priyanka chose to sit the wedding ceremony out due to work commitments.

Image Credit: insta/parineetichopra

In a video clip doing the rounds, her mother confirmed that Priyanka Chopra had to miss Parineeti's special day due to work. It's yet to be seen if she would make it to the receptions.

Reports claim that the couple is now gearing up for a star-studded reception in Mumbai and Delhi.

According to reports, the select guests were asked not to share images before the official pictures were released. However, singer Hans seems to have missed out on that memo as he innocently shared a few images from the sangeet night in which he performed. The post was deleted a few hours after the upload, but not before it went viral. In those images, Chopra is seen wearing a glittering silver out with a cape detailing.

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Indian politician Raghav Chadha from their 'sangeet' ceremony ahead of their wedding, in Udaipur in Rajasthan. Image Credit: Twitter/parineeti_obsession and @navrajhans

Another image in which Chopra is seen wearing a glittering pink sari has also been doing the rounds. She is seen sporting the red vermilion on her forehead, a sign of a married woman in Hindu customs, while the groom Chadha looked sharp in a black suit and bow-tie.

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Indian MP Raghav Chadha. Image Credit: Instagram/parineetichopra_obsession

Ever since they announced their romance, there has been a fair amount of interest in this couple.