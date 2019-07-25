Stars of ‘Parey Hut Love’ will be in the UAE for a two-day visit to promote their film

It’s raining stars from Pakistan in Dubai this week.

As soon as Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf wrap up promoting their Eid Al Adha release ‘Superstar’, another set of talents are going to set foot into the UAE to talk up their film.

Stars of ‘Parey Hut Love’, including Sheheryar Munawar, Maya Ali, Ahmad Ali Butt, Zara Noor Abbas and director Asim Raja, will be in Dubai on July 27 and 28 for a two-day visit to talk up their festive release.

The actors are expected to interact with the local press on Sunday and head to a nightclub in Dubai to promote their film and interact with their fans, according to organisers from Dream Advertising and Ministry Of Events.

“This is the biggest wedding film of the year filled with colours, love and emotion... This has all the ingredients for an Eid release,” said the organisers in a statement.

‘Parey Hut Love’ is touted as a feel-good romance set against a Pakistani wedding scenario with more than a dozen actors.