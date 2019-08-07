Neha Dhupia with husband Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr Image Credit:

The World Breastfeeding Week 2019 may be ending on August 7, but Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia, who just launched her Instagram campaign #FreedomToFeed, is encouraging new parents to share their stories and keep this pertinent dialogue going even after the symbolic week concludes.

“What worries me is that a lot of people come forward and talk about it [breastfeeding] in particular for a week… But we need to keep this conversation going… If we talk about it, we can do something about it too,” said Dhupia, in an exclusive interview with Gulf News tabloid!.

Neha Dhupia with daughter Mehr Image Credit: Supplied

The actress and former Miss India 2002, 38, who exclusively breastfed her nine-month-old baby Mehr for eight months, says her initiative stemmed from her personal experience as a new mother grappling with the demands of parenting. Just this morning during a magazine photo shoot in Mumbai, she observed that the office — with predominantly female staff — did not have a nursing room for working mothers in the workplace.

“When you have an allocated space for a pantry or kitchen space, why can’t we allocate 50 square feet to create a breastfeeding room? As new mums, we have so much to cater to apart from just feeding the child — you need to make sure she’s comfortable, burped... Are you expected to eat your food in cars, parking lots or toilets? Do you eat with a cape covering you?,” asked Dhupia defiantly.

Neha Dhupia Image Credit: AFP

Her demand is simple. “We want better facilities. Period.”

Her initiative, which was launched in the midst of World Breastfeeding Week, sprang from the little notes she wrote penning down her own experiences and filming small videos documenting her own experience with her newborn, Meher. It will be a no-judgement zone and isn’t meant for just breastfeeding mothers. Even if you feed your child formula or other substitutes, there is no shame in any of it.

“It’s the mother who should decide what she should feed the kid. If the kid is having problem latching on, she should be given the freedom to use the breast pump. You cannot make new mothers feel uncomfortable about their choices. They are scared so much anyway.”

Neha Dhupia Image Credit: Instagram

There shouldn’t be any shame involved in publicly feeding your child either. As a part of promoting breastfeeding in the UAE, there’s a strict code where formula milk will not be allowed for sale in the UAE unless it has ‘breastfeeding is best’ label on the tins. Working mothers are also given two 30-minute breaks in a day to help them continue breastfeeding and support natural nutrition.

“I read this post in the morning that a breastfeeding woman invests 1,800 hours in a year doing it, while a woman in a full-time job puts in 1,980 hours [into working]. But you get a chair, cabin and facilities to work, but if we are spending almost the same amount breastfeeding, shouldn’t we have better facilities. Let’s start with that,” said Dhupia.

She remembers a time when she had to go behind a tree while filming to breastfeed Mehr or use the airplane toilet to pump and none of it was easy.

“Let us normalise breastfeeding or feeding your child … I want to build a community around mothers and fathers who are new parents. There shouldn’t be any pressure to breastfeed either. Remember my campaign is called ‘Freedom to Feed’ and not ‘Freedom to Breastfeed’. Having a lack of private spaces and facilities for new mothers is a large part of the problem.”

And ladies, just be easy on yourself, says the former beauty queen and chat show host.

Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi Image Credit: Instagram

“My entire campaign is free of judgement and you should just come forward and tell your stories through social media. I will repost every story.”

Asked about her own experience of being a new mother, Dhupia described it as a wonderfully rewarding experience.

“But I have been a wreck too and that’s normal. The truth is that you have to remember that every day is better than the previous one initially. Take it one day at a time. You are a mixed bag of emotions with all those hormones flying around. But you will emerge strong,” she said.

