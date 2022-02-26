Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit has confirmed that an earlier announced American series about her life won’t be going ahead.
The project was meant to be produced by Priyanka Chopra and was first announced in 2017.
In a recent interview with News18, Dixit said that the show did not pan out.
“Yes, there were ongoing discussions and we were trying to pitch it and Shri Rao, director of ‘The Fame Game’, who has written the script of the show, was involved with that project too,” the actress said. “But sometimes things work and sometimes they don’t. We tried to get that sitcom approved but it didn’t pan out.”
The comedy series was to follow Dixit’s story after she left Bollywood and settled down in the suburbs of the US with her family.
“It wasn’t exactly my autobiography. It was part fiction and part reality. They were going to take certain instances of my life including the fact that I was a Bollywood actor before moving to Denver where no one really knew me. So what happens in such a situation? But it’s done and we aren’t working on it anymore,” she said.
At the time of the announcement, Chopra had expressed excitement about backing a show about a Bollywood legend.
“The incredible Madhuri Dixit’s real life has been the inspiration behind Sri Rao’s amazing story, and I can’t wait to work with the both of them to see how this will pan out,” Chopra wrote on Instagram earlier, along with a screenshot of a Variety article announcing the project.
Currently, Dixit stars in Netflix drama ‘The Fame Game’.