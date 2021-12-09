According to reports, the Bollywood couple have sold the rights to the wedding pictures

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Image Credit: Instagram.com/vickykaushal09 and Instagram.com/katrinakaif

It’s confirmed! Bollywood star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held at Six Senses Fort Bawara, Rajasthan on December 9.

As per close sources, the couple took the ‘seven pheras’ on Thursday afternoon in the presence of their families and friends. The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on December 7 with mehendi, followed by big fat Punjabi sangeet night on December 8.

Kabir Khan, Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Gurdas Maan, Sharvari Wagh and Vijay Krishna Acharya among many others from the film industry were a part of Vicky and Kaif’s wedding festivities.

A number of pictures have surfaced showing Kaif in a lavish red outfit and Kaushal in traditional wear and a turban.

However, it seems those zoomed in pictures taken by paparazzi are the only glimpses fans will get for now.

The big fat wedding has been kept away from public eyes and major steps have been taken so that no visuals from the special occasion get leaked.

Earlier reports said that the guests were even requested to sign an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) form so that the couple could maintain confidentiality about the wedding visuals.

Recent rumours say that the couple has agreed to sell exclusive pictures of their dreamy wedding to the Hindi edition of an international magazine for a large amount.

Earlier a report claimed that the couple sold their wedding telecast rights to an OTT platform for Rs800 million (Dh38.8 million). This means fans will be able to see the whole wedding like a show on the platform.

Similarly in 2018, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sold footage of their intimate Jaisalmer wedding to People magazine for a $2.5 million, and also some photos to Hello magazine.