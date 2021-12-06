1 of 12
With the festivities expected to kick off on December 7, despite any confirmation coming from Vicky Kaushal or Katrina Kaif, this Bollywood celebrity wedding continues to be shrouded in secrecy, albeit with a few leaks along the way.
Kaif, who has always maintained a low profile over her personal life, cut a pretty picture on Sunday night when she was spotted heading into Kaushal’s home with her brother, sister and mother in tow. It remains unclear at the time of writing whether the two families were simply bonding over dinner or whether the event was a pre-wedding function that Indian marriages are known to have in the lead up to the big day. And the big day is almost upon us.
If media reports are to be believed, the couple is set to wed at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in the Indian state of Rajasthan, with the pre-wedding events expected to kick off today. The first event is expected to be the sangeet or music function, which India Today claims will be all things ‘bling’. Both Kaif and Kaushal will reportedly perform, while their friends and family are also expected to join in the soiree.
The following day will witness the mehendi or henna event, with India Today citing sources claiming that the theme of the day will be gold, beige, ivory and white.
If a report in BollywoodLife is to be believed, Kaif’s wedding henna will be organic and worth Rs100,000 (Dh4,871), The Sojat Mehendi that comes from the Pali district in Jodhpur will be sent to the actress on her special day. Apparently Bollywood actresses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas also used the same henna on their respective wedding days. (In this picture: Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal wedding crystal balls being transported and vehicles with indicators parked on roads to ensure guests reach at wedding destination with ease)
Pastel is the theme for their nuptials on December 9, with a glass gazebo designed as their mandap or stage where the couple will circle the sacred fire, as part of the Hindu marriage tradition. Mobile phones have been banned at the venue and bouncers are taking charge of security at this high-profile wedding, while the guest list has been capped at 120 people who are required to present their negative PCR results to attend.
It is being said that close friends, director-choreographer Farah Khan, director Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar may attend.
The only confirmation of sorts of their relationship came from an unlikely source earlier this year — Anil Kapoor’s son Harshvardhan Kapoor. He decided to take it upon himself to let the cat out the bag by addressing their alleged affair on TV. The younger star, who was last seen on screen in ‘AK vs AK’ in 2020, spilled the tea during an interview with Zoom TV. During a chat, Harshvardhan was asked which industry relationship rumour he believes is true or a PR move? The actor promptly replied: “Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true,” but quickly added: “Am I going to get in trouble for it?”
