The Indian skipper and the Bollywood star are brand ambassadors of an online cards game

Virat Kohli, Tamannaah Bhatia and Aju Vargheese Image Credit: Instagram.com/virat.kohli, Instagram.com/tamannaahspeaks, Instagram.com/ajuvarghese/

The Kerala High Court has issued notices to Indian skipper Virat Kohli, along with actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Aju Vargheese for their association with an online rummy website. The court alleges that as brand ambassadors, they are getting the youth of India addicted to gambling.

The court petition is seeking a ban on the online rummy game after victims alleged the three celebrities have played a role in leading youth awry.

The high court has also issued notices to the state government and called for its response on the same, according to IANS.

The petitioner had complained to the high court that several people have lost their lives in the country after losing huge amounts of money by playing the online game and that it should be banned.

Vineeth, 27, had committed suicide at Kuttichal in Thiruvananthapuram a fortnight ago. He had lost Rs2.1 million.

Sajesh, 32, who had lost a huge amount playing online rummy told IANS: “The intervention of the honourable high court is welcome as I know that several people have lost huge amount of money playing this online game and I myself have lost more than Rs 6 lakh.

“The brand ambassador’s indeed play a big role in attracting the gullible youth in playing this game which soon turns into an addiction. I had to seek professional medical help to come out of this addiction and the court must ban this game in India.”

No statements have been issued by the three celebrities as yet, with Kohli currently on paternity leave while he spends time with his newborn daughter and wife, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma.

Bhatia, meanwhile, recently wrapped up the shoot for her new web show ‘November Story’, which she described as a ‘nail biting series’ on her Instagram. The series will release on streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar soon.

Malayalam star Vargheese is busy with the release of his upcoming ‘Saajan Bakery: Since 1962’.