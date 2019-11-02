Movie is based on an Indian National Award-winning Marathi film ‘Mala Aai Vhhaychy’

After ‘Luka Chuppi’ and ‘Arjun Patiala’, Kriti Sanon is all set for her third venture ‘Mimi’ with producer Dinesh Vijan.

Inspired by true events, the film will be directed by ‘Luka Chuppi’ filmmaker Laxman Utekar, who has penned the script with Rohan Shankar.

Terming it as “the most beautiful script read so far,” Sanon posted a picture of the script along with a notebook, pen and pencil.

“And probably one of my most special ones. ‘Mimi’ starts today,” the actor posted.

While Sanon has had a year marked with back-to-back releases, ‘Mimi’ marks her third collaboration with Vijan this year.

The upcoming feature will also star ‘Bareilly ki Barfi’ actor Pankaj Tripathi and is based on an Indian National Award-winning Marathi film ‘Mala Aai Vhhaychy’, which deals with practice of women being used as surrogates by foreigners.

Most recently, she appeared in the movie ‘Housefull 4’ alongside Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hedge, currently screening in the UAE.

Sanon will also be seen in the Ashutosh Gowariker directorial ‘Panipat’ based on the Third Battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha Empire led by Sadashiv Rao Bhau and the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the King of Afghanistan.