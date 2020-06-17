The co-star of Sushant Singh Rajput hit back at the media and hate on social media

Actress Kriti Sanon Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Raabta’ co-star blasted the trolls, the hate speech and the intrusive media for pounding her with negativity and vitriol ever since the actor’s suicide.

Sanon was one of the limited stars who attended Rajput’s funeral, but wasn’t happy about being hounded by paparazzi there.

“Someone should define what’s acceptable, what’s not, what falls under journalism, and what comes under none of your business and live and let live,” posted Sanon on Twitter. The actress was reportedly treated shabbily when she arrived for the funeral with press photographers pounding on her car window.

“Funeral is a very private and personal affair. Let’s put humanity before our profession,” she added.

Sanon also took objection to stories being written in the media about celebrities. “Blind items should be ILLEGAL, should be banned. They should come under Mental Harassment! Either have proof or some [expletive] guts to write the names or don’t write at all. You write hear-say and call it journalism,” she posted.

Sanon’s relationship with Rajput has been put under the scanner with some being salacious about the nature of their bond.

The actress was also attacked for not writing an eulogy on the actor fast enough on her social media. Her sister, actress Nupur, came to her defense and wrote: “Social media is the fakest, most toxic place. And if you haven’t posted RIP or said something publicly, you are considered not to be grieving, when in reality, those are the people grieving for real. It seems the social media is the new real world and the real world has become fake.”

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon in 'Raabta' Image Credit: Supplied

Sanon expressed her anguish over the actor’s death a day ago. But her post came after she was hounded by trolls for not posting a tribute to the actor rapidly.

“It has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where dying felt easier or better than living. I so wish you had people around you to get you past that moment, I wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away,”

Rajput commited suicide on June 14 and was suffering from depression, according to Mumbai Police.

Joining the narrative is Bollywood talent manager Rohini Iyer of Raindrop Media who urged everyone to back off Rajput’s case.

“Don’t reduce his talent to serve your agenda ... He hated fake friends, phone calls and small talk ... He didn’t need camps, he had his own kingdom,” said Iyer in her post.

Rajput’s death has triggered a conversation on mental health and nepotism in Bollywood. Several directors, like Abhinav Kashyap, have come forward to talk about the clannish system of Bollywood and slammed Salman Khan for an organised attack against him.