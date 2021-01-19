Khushi Kapoor will soon be following in her big sister Janhvi Kapoor’s footsteps, their father has confirmed.
“Yes, Khushi is also keen on acting. You will hear an announcement soon,” producer Boney Kapoor told Times of India in an interview.
However, Boney has clarified he won’t have a hand in launching 20-year-old Khushi in movies.
“I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor,” Boney said.
“I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about,” he added.
Janhvi, Boney’s eldest daughter with late wife and actress Sridevi, made her movie debut in 2018 with the romantic drama ‘Dhadak’ — a remake of hit 2016 Marathi film ‘Sairat’. The movie was co-produced by Karan Johar, who is known for launching the careers of star kids such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday.
Janhvi, 23, has gone on to star in Netflix projects ‘Ghost Stories’ and ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’.
Other Bollywood launches expected this year include Suhana Khan (daughter of Shah Rukh Khan) and Shanaya Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter).