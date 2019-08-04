#IsabelleKaif and @aaysharma to star in a film inspired by true events involving the Indian army in #Kwatha @karanlbutani Image Credit:

Actress Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif will be making her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khans brother-in-law Aayush Sharma with ‘Kwatha’.

Directed by Karan Lalit Butani, ‘Kwatha’ is based on true events involving the Indian Army.

Sharma will be playing the role of an army officer, for which he underwent intensive training to get the physique and look right. Details of Isabelle’s role are kept under wraps at the moment.

“We are excited to announce Aayush Sharma and Isabelle Kaif as the leads of ‘Kwatha’. ‘Kwatha’ is a village on the border of India and Myanmar. While it is based on true events, the plot is unconventional,” Butani said.

To this, producer Aditya Joshi of Cult Entertainment added: “When we first heard ‘Kwatha’, we realised it’s a different film which showcases the heart of the Indian Army.”

The actors are currently undergoing intensive workshops for the film. They will soon be visiting places in the northeast for more research. ‘Kwatha’ is expected to begin production in September this year and is slated to release in 2020.