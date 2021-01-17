1 of 15
Even as the UAE announced on January 17 that it had achieved the highest rate of COVID-19 vaccine doses distribution for medically eligible groups, who meet all the requirements, celebrities around the world are lending their star power towards promoting the vaccines to combat the pandemic.
Image Credit: IANS, Instagram.com/kanganaranaut, GN Archives
Emirati musician Hussain Al Jassmi announcing on Twitter this month that he got a jab of the vaccine. He posted on January 8: “Today, I received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. We thank Allah almighty for the blessing of the UAE. We thank Allah Almighty for having such a wise leadership that puts human being before anything else. Our country and our people are always at the top thanks to their thought, wisdom and support for our leadership. I am very proud of being part of this nation.”
Image Credit: Twitter/@7sainaljassmi
Nineties Bollywood star Shilpa Shirodkar found newfound fame after reportedly becoming the first Indian actress to get a COVID-19 vaccine, which she took in Dubai. Shirodkar, who is best known to act in films such as ‘Hum’, ‘Khuda Gawah’, ‘Kishen Kanhaiya’ and ‘Gopi Kishen’, found herself even trending on social media after she got a jab during the vaccine drive that is ongoing in Dubai. The actress, who currently lives in Dubai, posted a picture of herself in a mask, while revealing she had been vaccinated. “Vaccinated and safe! The new normal... here I come 2021. Thank you, UAE,” she posted on January 8.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/shilpashirodkar73/
In Bollywood, celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan are also lauding India’s efforts to launch the world’s largest COVID-19 vaccination programme. The veteran actor took to Twitter to write: “It was a proud moment when we made India polio free; it shall be just as proud a moment when we make India COVID-19 free #LargestVaccineDrive.” The actor battled COVID-19 himself, along with his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aisharya Rai Bachchan and grandchild Aradhaya Bachchan.
Image Credit: AFP
Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut shared the video of the AIIMS director getting a COVID-19 vaccine, as she posted: “Wonderful!! Can’t wait.”
Image Credit: Instagram.com/kanganaranaut
Image Credit: IANS
Veteran actor Anupam Kher thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government along with doctors and scientists for making this vaccination drive possible. His mother and brother also battled COVID-19 last year.
Image Credit: IANS
Tusshar Kapoor also shared the video of AIIMS director getting a COVID vaccine shot and congratulated everyone, posting: “Mubarak ho [congratulations]....the world’s largest immunisation drive begins.”
Image Credit: Supplied
Bollywood star Vivek Anand Oberoi, who played Narendra Modi on screen, also tweeted, saying: “Corona pe waar, India hai taiyaar! [War on Corona, India is ready]. Mass vaccination against COVID-19 begins today. Many many congratulations to our doctors, scientists, healthcare workers and government of India.”
Image Credit: IANS
Sharing a tweet by UNICEF India, Priyanka Chopra Jonas tweeted: “Bravo India! Congratulations to Indian authorities, medical & health teams for starting off the massive Covid vaccination drive. Forever grateful to our frontline heroes who have been risking their lives this past year to save others.”
Image Credit: Instagram.com/priyankachoprajonas
In England, Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, also received their COVID-19 vaccinations on January 17. Buckingham Palace officials said in a statement that the 94-year-old monarch and Philip, 99, received their jabs. The injections were administered at Windsor Castle, where the queen and her husband have been spending their time during the lockdown in England.
Image Credit: Reuters
British actor Ian McKellen said he was euphoric after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in December and urged everyone who was offered the jab to accept it. The state-run National Health Service (NHS), which is running Britain’s mass COVID vaccination programme, posted several pictures of McKellen.
Image Credit: twitter.com/NHSEngland
Days after McKellen, Beatles legend Paul McCartney gave Britain’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout a big shout out by vowing to be among the first global superstars to be inoculated. “The vaccine will get us out of this,” McCartney told The Sun in an interview.
Image Credit: AFP
Sir David Attenborough also confirmed he has taken the jab. The legendary 94-year-old nature broadcaster has officially been vaccinated. His representatives confirmed the news on January 12.
Image Credit: Supplied
British actress Kate Winslet also revealed her father has had the COVID-19 vaccination. The ‘Titanic’ actress has revealed her 81-year-old dad Roger Winslet has received his “first dose” of the vaccine, and she is relieved to know he has some protection against the respiratory illness. Speaking on the Marc Maron Podcast, she said: “My father has had his vaccination, he’s 81, that feels like a huge relief. He’s had his first dose. We will all just have to wait our turn.”
Image Credit: AP