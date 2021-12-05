Kartik Aaryan in a file photo Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

Kartik Aaryan is no mood to speak about his ‘Dostana 2’ ouster earlier this year that grabbed headlines and sparked numerous fan theories on social media.

Aaryan, who was questioned about his unceremonious departure from the Karan Johar production at a public event, chose to give a broad range response, without spilling any tea in the process.

Kartik Aaryan with Kriti Sanon in 'Luka Chuppi' Image Credit: Supplied

“I am not a part of any Bollywood camps. I have reached here because of my talent. And I will do the same in the future. I don’t want to comment on Karan Johar’s film ‘Dostana’,” he said at the Agenda AajTak 2021 conference.

One of the theories that had been floated at the time of his dismissal from the Dharma Productions project was the fact that Aaryan had no godfather or Bollywood camp he associated with that left him with limited friends in the powerful studios that can make or break careers. On the other hand, his film co-star Janhvi Kapoor, comes from a long lineage of insiders from the film industry, with her father Boney Kapoor a successful producer, her uncle Anil Kapoor an award-winning actor, while her cousin Sonam Kapoor Ahuja a popular actress.

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan Image Credit: Instagram.com/kartikaaryan/

In April, soon after the rumour mill went into overdrive about all not well between Aaryan and the studio, a statement was posted by Dharma Productions on its Instagram that said: “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence — we will be recasting ‘Dostana 2’, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon.”

While Aaryan has remained mum on the whole drama in the aftermath, insiders have stated that after 20 days of shooting, the actor started to reportedly have issues with the script and was unhappy with the overall production. “Dharma Productions had been in touch with Kwan Talent Management Agency, who manages Kartik. But there was no reply for dates,” a source was quoted by IANS at the time.

Kartik Aaryan in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Image Credit: Supplied