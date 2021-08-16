Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan has written a touching note for her actor husband Saif Ali Khan on his 51st birthday on August 16.
The couple, who share two sons, are currently on a lavish birthday vacation in the Maldives.
“Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want,” Kareena posted on Instagram alongside a picture of herself lounging with Saif and their kids Taimur and Jeh.
Sara Ali Khan, Saif’s daughter from his first marriage, also took to social media to shower praises on her father on his birthday.
“Happiest Birthday Abba... Thank you for being my superhero, my smartest friend, the best conversationalist, the coolest travel buddy, and one of the biggest support systems... Love you,” Sara wrote.
The ‘Kedarnath’ actress also posted a family picture that featured her youngest half-sibling Jeh, whose face was until now being left out of the famous Bollywood family’s social media posts.
Kareena and Saif met on the set of the 2008 action movie ‘Tashan’ and got married in 2012. The couple welcomed their first son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and their second child Jeh on February 21.