“Rohit Shetty’s films are drastically and diametrically different from the kind of films I make… But just like me, he’s unapologetic and unabashed in his convictions. He is also particular about not communicating anything that is incorrect in his films. He has no shades of grey in his films that are for families… He just does what he believes in and he doesn’t emulate any other filmmaker and I admire that about him,” Johar said.