Bollywood producer, director and actor Karan Johar has unfollowed everyone on Twitter barring eight personalities. This follows massive backlash for his alleged encouragement of nepotism in Hindi cinema,
Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide sent shock waves through the industry, Johar and a few other production houses and superstars like Salman Khan have been partly blamed for orchestrating a breakdown of the actor’s career.
As of now, Johar only follows a clutch of talents including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CEO of his production house Apoorva Mehta and the official handle of his two companies.
A call for boycotting his films, which usually feature Bollywood star kids, is also doing the rounds with effigies of him being burnt in Patna by disillusioned fans.
His popularity on social media — 17.2 million followers currently — is also seeing a decline with many unfollowing Johar, who has used his productions to launch famous industry insider kids like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Ananya Pandey.
People believe that Johar and his coterie have introduced a toxic working culture in Bollywood that’s largely hostile to outsiders.
Four days ago, Johar tweeted a tribute to Rajput claiming that his demise was ‘heartbreaking’ and that they shared strong memories with each other. The moment those words were made public, Johar was called out for his fake concern and sympathy.
According to the grapevine, Johar and Rajput had a fallout when Johar’s production ‘Drive’ — starring the late actor — was inordinately delayed.
Rajput’s death has led to a barrage of criticism against heavyweights like Johar, privileged star kids like Alia Bhatt and superstar Salman Khan.