Indian National Award-winning actress and avid social media user Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account was suspended on May 4 following her comments against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Earlier today, Ranaut — who is a staunch supporter of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi — posted a series of tweets criticising Banerjee for the violence that took place in her state following the Assembly Election results on May 2. Ranaut also called the elected leader unfavourable names.
In her tweets, Ranaut demanded President’s rule in West Bengal after Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) won the recent assembly elections in the state. She also tweeted that no violence was reported in other Indian states such as Assam where BJP won.
Ranaut is known for her abrasive and polarising tweets on Twitter. Her sister Rangoli, who handles Ranaut’s work, also saw her Twitter account suspended after a series of objectionable tweets last year.
Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 213 seats in the just concluded West Bengal Assembly Elections, while the BJP won 77 seats in the 294-seat state assembly.
Bollywood stars react:
Indian actress Kubbra Sait, who worked briefly in Dubai and featured in the hit web series 'Sacred Games' with Saif Ali Khan, hailed Twitter India's decision to suspend Ranaut's account.