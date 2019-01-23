2. Indian National Award-winning Ranaut makes her directorial debut with this film. She co-directed it along with filmmaker Krish, who allegedly left the project midway to direct a biopic about late Telugu actor NT Rama Rao. Rumour has it that her incessant interference led to his departure and he has vowed not to return. As a result, the original team led by Krish was dismantled (both its original director of photography and writer KV Vijayendra Prasad have allegedly washed their hands off the project) with Ranaut taking on the reins as director. Producer Kamal Jain maintains that the takeover by Ranaut wasn’t hostile and the actress has been vocal about how she stepped in to resurrect the film.