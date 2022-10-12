Punjabi rapper and Badshah is reportedly dating Isha Rikhi, an actress who is based out of Chandigarh. This comes amid rumours that the Bollywood singer is separating from his wife Jasmine .
While Badshah stays very visible when it comes to his music, the rapper seemingly prefers his personal life to be out of the limelight. However, media reports said Badshah’s marriage hit a rough patch in 2019 and that during the COVID-19 lockdown, Jasmine moved out. The couple share daughter Jessemy Grace Masih Singh. It is reported that Jasmine shifted base to London, along with their daughter.
Pinkvilla, a regional media outlet, reported that Badshah met Rikhi at a party through their common friend. The report quoted a source as saying that the pair ‘hit it off’ instantly, and the couple realised that they share same tastes in movies and music. The source added that the pair has informed their respective families about the relationship.
On the work front, the ‘Kala Chashma’ singer Badshah recently featured in an episode of the second season of Netflix reality show ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’. It was there that he publicly confirmed to filmmaker Karan Johar that he was single; and Johar tried set him up with Seema Sajdeh, who used to be married to director and actor Sohail Khan.