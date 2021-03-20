Everything that Sara Ali Khan does makes news. This specially rings true when the Bollywood star decides to take to Instagram to invite, wait for it, wedding proposals.
Before you stop reading and rush off to check her latest Instagram post, let us put all speculations to rest and say she put up that post in jest. Probably.
Dressed in what appears to be bridal finery, Ali Khan put out a message to her 31 million followers on the photo-sharing site, asking: “Any marriage proposals for #susheel #gharelu #sanskari #ladki [gentle, homely, virtuous girl]??”
For the uninitiated, the 25-year-old star was sharing pictures from her shoot that was part of the ‘Nooraniyat’ a fashion couture film that she shot for celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, which was filmed in Rajasthan.
The ‘Coolie No. 1’ star has shared a series of pictures from the shoot, stunning in intricate bridal designs created by Malhotra.
Even though the post appeared to be a joke, it didn’t stop several hopeful fans sending across their proposals to the young star through Instagram.
The actress will be seen next in ‘Atrangi Re’, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur, which is directed by Aanand L. Rai. ‘Atrangi Re’ is billed as a cross-cultural love story and is releasing this August.
Meanwhile, the actress just welcomed her new sibling, a baby brother which was born to her father, actor Saif Ali Khan and his second wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan last month.