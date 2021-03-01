1 of 9
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata, who live in Dubai with their kids, Shahraan and Iqra, just offered a glimpse into their fabulous lives. In a social media post, the Dutt quartet can be seen chilling on a yacht; Sanjay, who underwent treatment for cancer last year, sports grey hair and is at the epicenter of the photo. "Blessed," Maanayata captioned her post and added her signature hashtags: "#Positivity", "#BeautifulLife", "#Grace," and "#Dutts."
Image Credit: Insta/maanayata Verified
2 of 9
Actor Sara Ali Khan is currently exploring Rajasthan with her mother, Amrita Arora. In a picture she posted, Sara shows off a giant majestic thali in Jaipur. And after that, she took on a plate of sweet treats.
Image Credit: Insta/saraalikhan95 Verified
3 of 9
Looking like a ray of sunshine, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt treated her fans with scintillating posts on Sunday. The 'Student of the year' actor who is known for her love for cats took to her social media accounts to share a mesmerizing picture of herself where she is seen basking in the sun. The 'Raazi' actor posted another delightful picture on Twitter which sees her snuggling with her pet cat Edward.
Image Credit: twitter/@aliaa08
4 of 9
Actor Bipasha Basu and her husband, Karan Singh Grover, are enjoying a dreamy vacation in Maldives. The two lovebirds have set the internet on fire with gorgeous snaps from their vacation. The couple, who tied the knot on April 30, 2016, are having a blast; they are in the cool location to celebrate Grover’s birthday.
Image Credit: Insta/bipashabasu
5 of 9
Karisma Kapoor is the best advertisement for hitting the gym. The 46-year-old actress shared this workout selfie captioned "Burn" and boy, does she look like a million bucks.
Image Credit: Insta/therealkarismakapoor
6 of 9
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has one of the most luxurious car collections in Bollywood. Right from Lamborghini Urus to Aston Martin Rapide S, the actor has a number of rides that he takes out on the street from time to time. Recently, the actor took to his Instagram handle to give a glimpse of his Sunday ride to his fans. It’s a Ferrari!
Image Credit: Insta/ ranveersingh
7 of 9
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut had her 'special Sunday' as she hosted a get together for the team of her upcoming movie 'Tejas'. Giving a sneak peek into her special last day of the week, Ranaut who will be playing an Indian Air Force officer in her upcoming flick 'Tejas' shared a series of pictures on Twitter and wrote, "Very special Sunday.... my Tejas team came over for readings, loved hosting my lovely new crew, now for coming months this is my family #Tejas. Happy journey guys," with a flower emoticon.
Image Credit: Insta/kanganaranaut
8 of 9
When Bollywood's heartthrob Kartik Aaryan resumed his shoot for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' in Manali, he received an unexpected surprise from his fans. Just prior to the commencement of the shoot, the natives flocked with the 'Pahadi' cap and shawl to honour the 'Luka Chuppi' star. They also conducted a small ritual on the sets to mark the auspicious beginning of the shoot and blessed Aaryan for the success of his films and career.
Image Credit: Insta/kartikaryan_
9 of 9
Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Sunday showcased how a perfect Sunday seems to him. The 54-year-old celebrity stylist put out a selfie on Instagram in which he is seen all masked up for a Sunday outing. Malhotra wrote in the caption, "#nature #sunlight The perfect #sunday #mask @manishmalhotraworld."
Image Credit: Insta/manishmalhotra05