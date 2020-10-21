In keeping with the long-drawn-out COVID-19 restrictions that have borne down on people this year, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has rejigged his hairstyle and is now sporting shoulder length locks.
The Indian actor, who is in currently in Dubai for the IPL, debuted his new look in a new music video that’s being touted as the fan anthem for his cricket team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The song, ‘Laphao’, which means ‘to jump’, has been composed by rapper Badshah. And its video features KKR players.
The song’s message is one of social distancing. During its release, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I have been attending the matches and I truly miss the energy of our toofani [enthusiastic] fans! Since we have to show our love to each other thoda door se [from a little distance] this year, we created a fan anthem that captures the emotions of all our fans aptly and was even launched by them today. It was great fun to interact with the team today and we hope to keep making our fans proud”.
Khan's fans are doubly surprised by his new 'haircut' because while photos of him at games have been going viral, they've all had him in a beanie - looks like he was saving the big unveil for the song.