Sea of guests

In a video shared by a fan club on Twitter, Rahul can be seen enjoying the atmosphere as he also takes a little down time from the dancing surrounded by a sea of guests.

The couple are set to tie the nuptial knot on Monday and had a sangeet ceremony on Sunday which was attended by their family members and members of the film fraternity.

Both Shetty and Rahul have their roots in Karnataka. While Rahul was born in the state capital Bengaluru, the ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ actress was born in Mumbai and is of Tulu descent with her father, Bollywood's very own Anna, Suniel Shetty belonging to Mangalore.

The couple have been tight-lipped about their impending wedding, unlike the usual fanfare that is seen in Bollywood. Reportedly noted faces at the wedding will include guests such as Virat Kohli, Salman Khan, MS Dhoni and more.

According to Indian media reports the couple have adhered to a strict no phones policy during the ceremony to protect their privacy. Additionally, information about the wedding's menu has recently surfaced.

South Indian feast

The guests of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul would be served a traditional South Indian feast on a banana leaf and about 100 guests are anticipated to attend the ceremony.

While her father Suniel Shetty was recently seen in the streaming show 'Dharavi Bank' as a ruthless antagonist, it's been sometime that the actress has been on screen. His friend and actor Ajay Devgn on Monday gave "a special shout-out" to him and tweeted "the young couple a blissful married life.''

On Sunday, Suniel gave the first official confirmation of the wedding from the family while interacting with the paparazzi stationed outside the farmhouse. He said, "Main kal leke aata hoon bachhon ko." The actor then added, "Aapne jo pyaar dikhaya uske liye bohot bohot thank you."