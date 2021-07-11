UAE-based Indian businessman and filmmaker Sohan Roy will be honoured with the ‘Better World Fund Unity Award’, aimed at environment protection, on July 12 in Paris.
His documentary ‘Black Sand’ on environmental degradation and unscientific mining methods in Kerala was his winning hand.
Previous winners of this prestigious award, presented during the Cannes Film Festival, include Hollywood actors such as Forest Whitaker, Sharon Stone, and Wim Wenders.
“This award is considered as a token of appreciation for the relentless efforts taken for environmental awareness and renovation of film industry in the past ten plus years. Looking forward to contributing more ventures in the same direction in the coming years.”, Roy stated in a release.
‘Black Sand’ isn’t his only contribution to saving enviroment. His ‘Mmm… Sound of pain’, starring the famous footballer I.M Vijayan as its lead actor, carried a strong message about environment protection and climate change.
His other productions such as ‘Dams-the lethal water bombs’ also shone the spotlight on the disasters caused by dams.
His celebrated debut film ‘Dam 999’ was also short listed for the Best Picture at the 84th Academy Awards in 2012.