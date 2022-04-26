Director Shoojit Sircar’s biopic ‘Sardar Udham’, starring Vicky Kaushal, dominated the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) technical awards as it scooped three triumphs including Best Cinematography, Best Editing and Best Special Effects.

A still from 'Sardar Udham' Image Credit: Supplied

They will be honoured at the IIFA Awards weekend to be held in Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on May 20 and 21.

While ‘Sardar Udham’, a film about an Indian revolutionary won three awards, Dhanush-starrer ‘Atrangi Re’, also featuring Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, won two awards for Best Choreography and Best Background score. Oscar-winner AR Rahman had composed the music for this zany romance, while choreographer Vijay Ganguly won for the song ‘Chaka Chak’ which feature Ali Khan in electrifying form.

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush in 'Atrangi Re'

Actor Sidharth Malhotra’s rousing patriotic drama ‘Shershaah’ won the award for Best Screenplay. Sandeep Shrivastava wrote the screenplay, while the award for the Best Dialogue went to the director of ‘Thappad’ Anubhav Sinha, along with Mrunmayee Lagoo. Actress Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Thappad’ explored domestic violence and gas lighting in a nuanced way.

Ranveer Singh’s cricketing epic ‘83’, which chronicled India’s historic win at the 1983 World Cup captained by Kapil Dev, took home the award for the Best Sound Mixing. Talents including Ajay Kumar PB and Manik Batra will be honoured for their sound mixing prowess.

Kapil Dev with Ranveer Singh on the sets of '83 Image Credit: Instagram/ranveersingh

Ajay Devgn’s warrior epic ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ opened its account by taking home the Best Sound Design award for Lochan Kanvinde.

These winners will be celebrated at the much-anticipated IIFA Awards hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul. The glittering awards show will also see performances by Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi.

A day before the awards-presentation ceremony on May 21, a song-dance spectacle entitled ‘IIFA Rocks’ will also play out in the UAE capital. Bollywood movie mogul and director Karan Johar and actress Parineeti Chopra will get this show on the road. Debuting at IIFA Rocks this year are artists Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Guru Randhawa and Honey Singh.

Bollywood star Salman Khan will host IIFA 2022 Image Credit: Supplied

Bollywood actor Singh has already begun rehearsing for the big night. A few weeks ago, a charged video of the fashion-forward star where he is telling the IIFA team and the choreography group that it’s his tenth year performing at the IIFAs has already been doing the rounds. Naturally, the bankable actor wants his impending performance to ‘be bigger and better than ever before’. He is also seen discussing strategies on how to nail his song-dance spectacle. The video ends with him looking mighty pleased at all the discussions that have taken place.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that actors Ali Khan and Aaryan will also perform on stage.

“As always, IIFA truly gives you the biggest audience to entertain and the opportunity to engage with and entertain my fans is super fulfilling. In 2018, after hosting and performing at my first IIFA which was a phenomenal experience, I’m elated to perform once again at the 22nd edition of the biggest celebration of Indian cinema. IIFA truly is an embodiment of a global phenomenon with its massive fan following and I’m looking forward to IIFA Awards at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi this year,” said Aryan in a statement.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan Image Credit: GN Archives

Actress Panday also spoke about her upcoming performance at IIFA.

“I have always followed every IIFA performance over the years since my childhood. I used to record them. I am nervous and grateful they chose me to perform this year. I am so excited,” said Panday in Hindi at a press conference.

The two-day IIFA 2022 extravaganza will take place at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.