The lead pair of ‘Baaghi 3’ will be in the UAE on Friday for a meet and greet

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in 'Baaghi 3' Image Credit: Supplied

It’s not often that you get a chance to rub shoulders with Bollywood stars in Dubai at close quarters. We are not talking about a rapid, blink-and-miss star-spotting at a shopping mall in the UAE, but an opportunity to meet the lead pair of ‘Baaghi 3’ — Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor — in person on February 28 as they promote their new romance.

All you have to do is log on to Gulf News tabloid’s official Facebook page and participate in a quiz. Ten pairs of meet-and-greet winners will be chosen and you also get to win tickets for the movie, releasing on March 5 in the UAE.

‘Baaghi 3’, directed by Ahmed Khan, is the third instalment from the hit action-thriller franchise starring Shroff in as its muscled lead hero Ronnie who’s an invincible hero conquering the world and his formidable foes with his superlative physical strength. In all instalments, the trigger-happy rebel will flex his acting and beefy muscles for a worthy cause.

'Baaghi 3' still Image Credit: Supplied

The third instalment doesn’t stray far from its signature touches and motifs. Shroff is a one-man army who doubles up as an indestructible saviour fighting for greater good.

Kapoor, who starred in the original tale in 2016 and its second part in March 2019, returns to the franchise with ‘Baaghi 3’ releasing next week. The second instalment featured Disha Patani as Shroff’s on-screen lover, but Kapoor — who is on a career high with hits like ‘Chhichhore’ and ‘Saaho’ — is back in the ‘Baaghi’ fold after starring in the 2016 blockbuster.

This time around, Shroff returns in his role of Ronnie (captain Ranveer Pratap Singh) and he’s on call to rescue his brother Vikram (Riteish Deshmukh) from a lethal bunch of kidnappers.

'Baaghi 3' still Image Credit: Supplied

Vikram and Ronnie share a deep bond and therefore Ronnie goes on a rampage for the sake of his brother who has been taken hostage by lethal forces. He’s fighting against time and the trailer indicate that the latest instalment is high on stunts, thrills and drama.

In a statement earlier in the year, Kapoor expressed her excitement at returning to the Baaghi family. According to reports, she underwent intense training in Judo and Mixed Martial Arts in Serbia for her role in ‘Baaghi 3’. The film was shot partly in Serbia. Shroff, who has one of the fittest bodies in Bollywood and is trained in Kalaripayattu and mixed martial arts, underwent training for operating machine guns.