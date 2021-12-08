Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Image Credit: Instagram.com/vickykaushal09 and Instagram.com/katrinakaif

The latest buzz surrounding the Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif or ‘VicKat’ wedding claims that the Bollywood star couple have sold the telecast rights of their big day to a streaming giant for a whopping Rs800 million.

While there had been a speculative report in the media a few days earlier, Indian daily Mid-day has now claimed that Amazon Prime Video has snapped up the rights for the three-day affair that will be screened on their platform in the coming months.

It is also because of this deal that Kaif and Kaushal have asked their guests to refrain from using mobile phones and also sign NDAs or non-disclosure agreements to ensure that nothing from the wedding is leaked before it is streamed on the web platform.

Quoting a source the report further stated: “The OTT platform has been looking at starting a grand wedding series focusing on big Bollywood nuptials. Vicky and Katrina’s wedding will be designed as an expansive feature, tracing their love story with bytes from the two stars, their friends and family, and a glimpse of the roka that happened last month. It will give an all-access view to the four-day celebration — from the sangeet to the reception.”

“The platform is said to be taking care of the expenses of the sangeet and mehndi [henna] events. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, and other artists performing at the sangeet, are apparently sponsored by the OTT channel. A team of videographers has been sent by them to film the band-baaja-baaraat [wedding festivities],” added the source.

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas wedding Image Credit: instagram.com/nickjonas

Neither Amazon Prime nor someone close to Kaif and Kaushal has confirmed the same. However, this isn’t the first time the streaming platform would have signed on a similar deal with a celebrity. In December 2019, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas announced they were teaming up to star and executive produce a new documentary-style series for Amazon Studios.

The show, which is referred to as the Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas Sangeet Project, is an unscripted series that is inspired by the Indian pre-wedding tradition of the sangeet or a music night.

