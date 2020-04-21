Deepika Padukone Image Credit: Supplied

It seems you can’t keep everyone happy. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is learning this the hard way as she bears the brunt of online trolls following her announcement that she will team up with the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief for an online session to discuss mental health issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Padukone will spearhead a conversation on Instagram on April 23 with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at 6pm UAE time and has reached out to fans to send in their questions during the live session.

However, this hasn’t gone down too well with certain members on social media, who have called out Padukone for collaborating with the WHO head, who they hold responsible for the spread of the coronavirus due to ‘misinformation’ and ‘inability to act swiftly’.

Twitter user Abhijit Iyer-Mitra wrote: “Tedros has destroyed the Indian economy, condemned us to a spell of depression, the worst affected are the poor, over 100,000 dead worldwide and @deepikapadukone will do a little whitewash of him? ...”

Ajit Kanetkar wrote: “In Maths, 2 negatives make a positive. In this case, 2 negatives, Deepika Padukone & Dr Tedros, make an infinitely bigger negative!”

Pratik Sudra posted: “We are not interested and don’t want to see your live program with WHO...”