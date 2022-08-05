Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has never shied away from sharing how she was diagnosed with depression and how she dealt with it.

On Thursday, Padukone once again shed light on how she battled months-long depression and overcame many bumps that came her way, including suicidal thoughts.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Padukone shared anecdotes from the time she was dealing with mental health issues and how her mother came to her rescue.

“I give all the credit to my mother for recognising the signs and symptoms...because it just happened out of the blue,” she said.

“I was on a career high, and everything was going well, so there was no reason or no apparent reason why I should’ve felt the way I was feeling, but I would break down for no reason. There were days when I just didn’t want to wake up, I would sleep because sleep for me was an escape, I was suicidal at times,” the actress added.

Explaining how loved ones came to her rescue during her tough times, she said: “My parents live in Bengaluru and every time they visited me, even now when they visit me, I always put on a brave front, like everything’s okay, you know you always want to show your parents that you’re fine...so I was doing one of those things like I’m fine...until they were leaving one day, they were going back to Bengaluru and I broke down and my mother asked me the usual hygiene questions like... ‘is it a boyfriend? Is it someone at work? Has something happened?’ And I just didn’t have answers...it was none of these things. And it just came from a really empty, hollow place. And she knew instantly, and I think that for me was God-sent.”

Padukone runs an NGO that aims to give hope to every person experiencing stress, anxiety and depression.

Speaking further about the idea behind the foundation ‘Live Love Laugh’, Padukone added: “This [depression diagnosis] was one of the reasons why I set up this foundation, for us to be able to create that awareness, to be sensitive to the people around us, to look around us.”

Talking about how she overcame this rough patch, Padukone said: “Coming back to me... I needed professional help. And then the journey went on...I was put on to a psychiatrist, medication which went back and forth for many months. I was resistant to that at first because there was so much stigma attached to mental illness, so that went on for a couple of months until I finally started taking medication and started feeling better.”