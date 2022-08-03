1 of 10
Priyanka Chopra Jonas regularly updates her fans and well-wishers - that's about 80 million followers - with news, views and photos from her day to day. It's where you'll find her gushing about her super star husband, Nick Jonas, and fawning over her baby, Malti.
Image Credit: Insta/priyankachopra
2 of 10
Shraddha Kapoor follows Chopra Jonas closely with Insta followers at 73.8 million. The 'Ek Villan' star posts photos and videos of her glamorous Bollywood life, making fans feel like they are part of the gang.
Image Credit: insta/shraddhakapoor
3 of 10
Deepika Padukone shines on social media, using the channel to advocate for issues close to her heart, entertain by engaging in viral challenges - basically just being herself. The strategy has worked so far, with her winning a following of 68.2 million.
Image Credit: Insta/deepikapadukone
4 of 10
Mum-to-be Alia Bhatt shares her moods, inspirations and daily happenings through her insta handle, which boasts 68.4 million followers.
Image Credit: Insta/ aliaabhatt
5 of 10
Katrina Kaif was all over social media when she married actor Vicky Kaushal in a beautiful ceremony in December 2021. So it’s no wonder that she has a massive fan following of 66.1 million followers on Instagram.
Image Credit: Insta/ katrinakaif's
6 of 10
Jacqueline Fernandez has 62.5m followers on Instagram is all set to make her Hollywood debut in ‘Tell It Like a Woman’ that consists of an ensemble cast that includes Eva Longoria.
Image Credit: Insa/jacquelinef143
7 of 10
If you want to know all about Anushka Sharma’s life, then just check out her Instagram page. She has 59.4 million followers and her page is filled with interesting anecdotes about her travel, food dairies, and more. She keeps a low profile, but her social media page is a window to her existence.
Image Credit: Insta/ anushkasharma
8 of 10
Sunny Leone With a whopping 53.3 million followers, Leone keeps her fans excited with her constant updates about her life, her travel diaries, and more. But what we love the most is her pictures from her lush vacations with her family.
Image Credit: Insta/ sunnyleone's
9 of 10
Disha Patani is popular on social media not only because she’s a gorgeous actress, but because she shares lots of fitness content. Check out her Instagram, which has 52.7 million followers, to get some fitness inspiration
Image Credit: insta/dishapatani
10 of 10
Kriti Sanon on Monday expressed gratitude as she became the latest Bollywood celebrity to cross 50m followers on Instagram. Taking to her social media, the 'Mimi' actor dropped a reel video which she captioned, "As Mimi says 'Fan following hai meri yahan par, haan!' 50 MILLION Love and counting.. Love you guys!! #50MillionOnInsta." With this, the 'Heropanti' actor became the latest Bollywood celeb to cross the 50 million followers margin.
Image Credit: Insta/kritisanon