The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most colorful spectacles in the world — all Cote d’Azur sunshine, palm trees and glittering ballgowns. But the soul of Cannes will always exist in black and white. The images that first made Cannes synonymous with glamour were captured in monochrome — pictures that still linger in the collective fantasy of the French Riviera extravaganza, where thousands descend annually to participate in a grand, gaudy tradition in the name of cinema.
Image Credit: AP
Deepika Padukone poses for photographer at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.
Image Credit: AFP
Actors Jennifer Connell and Tom Cruise pose during a photocall for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes.
Image Credit: AFP
Elle Fanning poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes.
Image Credit: AP
Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes her appearance at Cannes 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
Julia Roberts is among the stars arriving for the screening of Armageddon Time at the Cannes Film Festival.
Image Credit: AFP
Festival-goers check their phones in the lobby of the Majestic hotel during the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Image Credit: AP
Director Baz Luhrmann flashes two thumbs up as he poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes.
Image Credit: AP
Tom Hanks departs the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Image Credit: AP
Maya Williams sits on a bench prior to walking the red carpet during the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Image Credit: AP
Sharon Stone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Crimes of the Future' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes.
Image Credit: AP
A festival-goer leaves from the Majestic hotel for the premiere of the film 'Triangle of Sadness' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes .
Image Credit: AP
Maja Malnar enters the elevator at the Martinez hotel during the 75th international film festival, Cannes.
Image Credit: AP
Marion Cotillard in Chanel at Cannes Film Festival 2022
Image Credit: AFP
Carla Bruni leaves from the Majestic hotel for the premiere of the film 'Triangle of Sadness' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes.
Image Credit: AP
Naomi Campbell Stuns in Plunging Feathered Gown at Cannes.
Image Credit: AFP