Some of the video clips features acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal

Mumbai: Bollywood actress and producer Deepika Padukone during the launch of title track of film ‘Chhapaak’, in Mumbai, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is based on the life of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. (PTI Photo) (PTI1_3_2020_000099B) Image Credit: PTI

‘Chhapaak’ actor Deepika Padukone on Saturday joined online video-sharing platform TikTok and shared several clips along with Laxmi Agarwal, who is the inspiration behind her role in the film.

Padukone announced her debut on TikTok through her Instagram stories and the count of her followers reached 1.9 million.

The actor has posted six videos on the platform and out of the six, three featured campaigner Agarwal, who after being attacked with acid at the age of 15, started campaigning about the crime.

In other videos, the actor was seen dancing with other TikTok celebrities and was seen rapping in one.

The move by the actor can be seen as a promotional spree for the film ‘Chhapaak,’ which will hit the theatres on January 9 in the UAE.