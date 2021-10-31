Bollywood A-lister Deepika Padukone spent her weekend in Dubai with ‘friends like family’.
The ‘Padmaavat’ star was spotted wearing black cordinates along with a chunky gold Dior statement necklace. In the photos that have emerged on social media, Padukone had her hair scraped back in a tight bun.
Dubai-based comedian and actor Nitinn R Miranni and his wife were spotted along with Padukone at the swanky Greek restaurant Nammos Dubai. She was also seen with celebrity stylist Rao Ali Khan and a couple of influencers at a party.
According to sources, Padukone is here in the UAE to film portions of her film ‘Fighter’ starring Hrithik Roshan in Abu Dhabi. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Roshan was rumoured to be in the UAE capital last week to film crucial action scenes.
The UAE is a popular destination this month for several Bollywood and Pakistani stars. While actors such as Vivek Oberoi are in the UAE to enjoy the T20 World Cup matches, Padukone seems to be here on work and leisure.
Padukone is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood and will soon be seen with Ranveer Singh in the cricketing saga ‘83, scheduled to release on December 24. She is also working with Shah Rukh Khan for ‘Pathan’ and in director Shakun Batra’s next film.