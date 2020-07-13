Bollywood actor Amit Sadh, who worked with Abhishek Bachchan on the new web series ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’, underwent a precautionary COVID-19 test and the results are negative.
He did the test after Bachchan and a number of the actor’s family members — father Amitabh, wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya — recently tested positive.
“Thank you for your prayers and concerns. This is the only time I say happily I am negative. To all people battling this, my prayers and thoughts continue. Love you. Togetherness is the only strength!” Sadh wrote.
His co-star from ‘Breathe’ testing positive for COVID-19 had prompted the actor to take a similar test. But he slammed reports that the two had been together at the dubbing studio in Mumbai, which has temporarily closed.