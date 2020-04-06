“Bollywood is a phenomenon in itself and this we see a huge love for this content on ZEE5 especially in the Middle East. With such a large inclination of the local audiences towards Bollywood and given that Middle East is a high priority market for us, making our movies available in Arabic is a key part of our localisation initiatives in the market. Further, given the current situation, we also decided to make this content free for our Arab audiences in the Middle East to enjoy the best of Bollywood while they stay at home,” said Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, in a statement.