Calling all Arabic-speaking Bollywood fans in this region.
Here’s your chance to watch Bollywood blockbusters such as Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Ra. One’ in Arabic on Zee5 Global streaming platform.
The Arabic dubbed Bollywood movies include blockbuster titles such as Akshay Kumar’s social satire ‘Toilet Ek Prem Katha’ and comedy ‘Welcome’.
The decision to launch the dubbed version of Bollywood hits is a part of Zee5’s campaign to encourage everyone to stay indoor through wholesome entertainment.
“Bollywood is a phenomenon in itself and this we see a huge love for this content on ZEE5 especially in the Middle East. With such a large inclination of the local audiences towards Bollywood and given that Middle East is a high priority market for us, making our movies available in Arabic is a key part of our localisation initiatives in the market. Further, given the current situation, we also decided to make this content free for our Arab audiences in the Middle East to enjoy the best of Bollywood while they stay at home,” said Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, in a statement.
Zee5 is the digital entertainment destination launched by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited.