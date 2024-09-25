She posed for the camera, flaunting her winning smile.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Lately life has been about colourful burp-cloths, some sunshine & trees.”

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar welcomed their first child, a baby boy into their family in May.

Yami and Aditya got married in a private ceremony on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh. The duo had previously worked together in the 2019 war-action drama ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’.

Speaking of Yami’s work projects, she is currently basking in the success of ‘Article 370’.

‘Article 370’, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Suhas Jambhale, delves into the pivotal event of the revocation of Article 370 by the Central government on Aug. 5, 2019.

The decision, which stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, is depicted through the lens of realism in the film.