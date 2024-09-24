Hollywood and Bollywood stars braved the rain to open Paris Fashion Week at L'Oreal's giant outdoor show Monday.

The cosmetics giant persuaded Jane Fonda — in snazzy silver sneakers — Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria and several of its other brand ambassadors to walk in a spectacular public show in front of the gilded glory of the Opera Garnier.

With invites to the big luxury shows strictly limited to the glitterati and fashion insiders, L'Oreal said it wanted to democratise the glamour of fashion week.

Introduced by singer Celine Dion, the "Walk Your Worth" show also featured Andie MacDowell, Indian star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, models with prosthetic limbs and Brazilian supermodel Luma Grothe proudly showing off her bump.

"The idea is to let the public see for themselves the beautiful clothes, settings and people that they would never normally have access to," L'Oreal's Paris director general Delphine Viguier told AFP.

Kendall Jenner Image Credit: AFP

Supermodel Kendall Jenner made a sensational return to the runway at Paris Fashion Week, captivating the audience with a stunning red gown. She walked the ramp in a floor-length crimson dress featuring an asymmetric mock neck and a daring cutout that exposed part of her arm and midsection.

Alia Bhatt Image Credit: AFP

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt made her debut at Paris Fashion Week, dressed in a metallic silver bustier that she paired with black off-shoulder jump suit.

Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan Image Credit: AFP