The poster shows a door with blood stains and a lock, hinting at a thrilling and spooky cinematic experience this Diwali.

Recently, Kartik took to Instagram to announce the film’s wrap. He shared a video from the sets in which he along with the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ team can be seen celebrating the completion of the film shooting by cutting a chocolate cake.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, helmed by Anees Bazmee, promises to be a thrilling addition to the franchise, starring Triptii Dimri alongside Kartik.

The film also marks Vidya Balan’s return to the franchise. She essayed the iconic role of Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster.

Welcoming Balan on board, Kartik expressed his excitement on Instagram, stating, “And it’s happening. OG Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling! #BhoolBhulaiyaa3.”

Directed by Priyadarshan in its first iteration and later by Anees Bazmee for the sequels, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ has been a favourite among audiences for its blend of psychological horror and comedy.