India has officially selected 'Laapataa Ladies' as its entry for the Best Foreign Film category at the 97th Academy Awards.

The film, directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan, aims to spotlight significant social issues while representing Indian cinema on the global stage.

The announcement has been confirmed by Kiran Rao's team.

'Laapataa Ladies' explores themes of gender equality and women's empowerment in rural India. The film follows the story of two brides who are inadvertently switched during a train journey in 2001.

Starring Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Srivastava, and Nitanshi Goel in lead roles, the film combines a poignant narrative with a strong social message.

Recently, 'Laapataa Ladies' was showcased at a special event held at the Supreme Court of India, attended by judges, their families, and officials.

At that event, Rao expressed her gratitude for the Chief Justice's initiative in screening the film, which she noted has helped reach a wider audience.

The film, which was released in March, also features performances by Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam, and Geeta Aggarwal Sharma, contributing to a diverse cast that adds depth to the narrative.

The deadline for submissions for the 96th Oscars is November 14 this year. The shortlist for Best International Feature will be revealed on December 17, and nominations will be announced on January 17, 2025.

The Academy Awards is scheduled to be held on March 2, 2025.

Kiran Rao says cinema connects hearts:

An ecstatic Kiran Rao hopes that her film will resonate with global audiences too.

"I am deeply honoured and delighted that our film 'Laapataa Ladies' has been chosen as India's official entry to the Academy Awards. This recognition is a testament to the tireless work of my entire team, whose dedication and passion brought this story to life," said Rao.

The film, which features a talented cast including Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Ravi Kishan, presents a comedic tale of two young brides who find themselves lost during a train journey, leading to a series of humorous misunderstandings.

Emphasising that cinema has always been a powerful medium to connect hearts, transcend boundaries, and ignite meaningful conversations, she said she hopes that this film "will resonate with audiences across the world, just as it has in India."

"I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the selection committee and to everyone who believed in this film. It is indeed a great privilege to be selected from among such amazing Indian films this year - who are equally worthy contenders for this honour," she added.

Rao also expressed her gratitude to the audience saying, "To the audience, your love and support mean the world to us, and it is your belief in this film that continues to inspire us as filmmakers to push creative boundaries. Thank you once again for this incredible honour. We look forward to taking this journey ahead with great enthusiasm."