Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez is revealed to be playing a police officer in her Hollywood debut, an anthology film titled ‘Women’s Stories’ that was announced earlier in the year.
According to news portal Pinkvilla, the Sri Lankan actress finished filming for the movie in Mumbai’s iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus last year.
“Jacqueline has wrapped up shooting for her anthology in October last year itself, much before the project was announced. The entire film was shot in Mumbai as key portions of the film are set in and around CST. The actress plays the character of a cop in this story, and the team also canned some sequences at CST police station,” a source was quoted as saying.
In January 2021, news broke that Fernandez would be part of ‘Women’s Stories’, which features six parts directed by six women and starring an all female cast. The part Fernandez will star in is being directed by ‘Parched’ filmmaker Leena Yadav and is called ‘Sharing A Ride’. The segment will also feature transgender model Anjali Lama. According to IMDB, ‘Twilight’ director Catherine Hardwicke will also be part of the project, apart from Argentinian filmmaker Lucia Puenzo and Italian director Maria Sole Tognazzi.
Fernandez last starred in the Netflix movie ‘Mrs Serial Killer’ and had a special role in Salman Khan action movie ‘Radhe’, out now in the UAE. The actress is also busy with high-profile projects such as ‘Bhoot Police’ and ‘Bachchan Pandey’.