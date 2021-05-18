1 of 9
From quarantining together to an intimate marriage ceremony, Ariana Grande and beau Dalton Gomez have had quite an interesting love story. Here’s a look at how it all started between the pop star and the luxury real estate agent.
It wasn’t until May 2020 that Ariana made her romance public through the music video for her song ‘Stuck With U’, which she co-wrote with Justin Bieber. Ari cosied up to Dalton, displaying his face publicly for the first time, after she spent the entire music video singing and dancing with her pooch.
Dalton made another surprise visit on her Instagram Stories after Ariana shared a promotional video for her ‘Rain On Me’ collaboration with Lady Gaga. While Ariana was talking about the weather, Dalton made his Instagram debut by turning on the faucet and making it rain on his girlfriend.
In June 2020, Ariana uploaded her first picture with Dalton on Instagram on her 27th birthday, a few hours before the clock struck midnight. She took to the social media platform and posted a series of images with the caption “Almost 27.” One photo of the couple cuddled up together drew a lot of attention from fans.
In August 2020, the couple went on a romantic vacation to Utah, and Ariana seemed excited to share some of her favourite photos from the trip. Ariana wrote a sweet tribute that included images and videos of the two of them together. “Hbd to my baby, my best buddy, my favorite part of every day,” she captioned a photo on Instagram with a smiley face. “I adore [you].”
On December 20, Ariana announced her and Dalton’s engagement on Instagram with the caption “Forever [and] then some.” The former Nickelodeon star, showed off her diamond and pearl engagement ring in a series of photos published by the singer. A source told Entertainment Tonight, “Ariana and Dalton have been spending a lot of time together since getting engaged and keeping things relatively low key and private. They’re mostly keeping to themselves and simply having fun with each other.”
In February 2021, Ariana re-released her ‘Positions’ album as a deluxe edition which had a slew of new songs, and fans concluded the songs were all about her romance with Dalton. In a rare appearance amidst the pandemic, Ariana and Dalton were seen out to dinner together on March 6.
Ariana and Dalton have been quarantining with each other since the pandemic began. According to sources, the two apparently followed California’s stay-at-home rules and isolated in Grande’s Los Angeles home. Today, the American pop star married her luxury real estate agent fiance at her home. “It was tiny and intimate - less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love,” a representative for 27-year-old Grande told People magazine.
Who is Dalton Gomez? Gomez is a blossoming real estate magnate, not a member of the entertainment industry. He is said to work as a buyer’s agent for the Aaron Kirman Group, a Los Angeles-based luxury real estate firm. Gomez “holds one of the largest rolodexes of A-list purchasers,” according to his official profile on the company’s website.
