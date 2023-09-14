Veteran Bollywood actor Rio Kapadia passed away on Sept. 13, his friend Faisal Malik confirmed. The actor performed in films like ‘Chak De! India,’ ‘Happy New Year’ and ‘Mardaani’ among others.
His cremation will take place on Sept. 15 at Shiv Dham Shamshan Bhumi in Goregaon, a suburb in Mumbai. The actor is survived by his wife, Maria Farah, kids Aman and Veer.
A close friend of Kapadia issued an official statement which read, “Dear friends, with great regret I wish to inform you guys that our dear friend Rio Kapadia passed away at 12:30 pm today.”
Kapadia acted in films including ‘Khuda Haafiz ‘, ‘The Big Bull’, ‘Agent Vinod’ and more. The actor was also a familiar face on television where he acted in Hindi-language shows like ‘Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke and ‘Siddharth Tewary’s ‘Mahabharat’.
His last few Instagram posts showed him holidaying in Paris. Sharing a series of photos from his trip, Kapadia wrote, “Back again to the final leg of the European trip! Back to Paris. Had to see Paris in the eve from the Eiffel tower and have some last dinners in the beautiful city."