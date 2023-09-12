Actor Anil Kapoor is extremely excited to attend the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) as a producer. The actor's film 'Thank You For Coming' will be screened at the prestigious festival.
"You know, I've been wanting to attend TIFF ever since Slumdog Millionaire! That year, I traveled to pretty much all the celebrated festivals for Slumdog - from BFI at London to Cannes and everything in between," said Kapoor in a statement.
"The only festival I couldn't attend then was TIFF and that was only because my visa didn't arrive in time for me to be there. So TIFF has been on my bucket list ever since! I may not have been able to attend the festival then as part of the cast of a movie, but this year I get to be there in the capacity of a proud producer! Thank You For Coming has so much heart, soul and sass, and I'm so grateful to be a part of it's showcase on such a hallowed platform!”
Anil will be accompanied by 'Thank You For Coming' stars including Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi. Producer Ektaa R Kapoor and director Karan Boolani will also be present.
Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, 'Thank You For Coming' is touted to be a chick flick.
It will hit the theatres on October 6.