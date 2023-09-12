Bollywood actress Preity Zinta reunited with her ‘The Hero: Love Story of a Spy’ co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, as the two attended the concert of Jonas Brothers’ in the US recently.
Taking to Instagram, Zinta shared a reel of the concert, which was held in Los Angeles, California.
In the video, we can see the stadium is fully crowded, and the audience is cheering for the singers. Zinta can be seen wearing a black top, paired with a skirt, while Chopra Jonas donned a sleeveless black dress, and kept her hair straight. The two can be seen enjoying and grooving to the tunes of the songs sung by Nick, Joe and Kevin.
Zinta captioned the video: “What a fun night and what a fun way to be introduced to all the music of the Jonas Brothers. Thank you so much @priyankachopra for being such an amazing host. @nickjonas you guys killed it last night. It was an amazing performance. All the best for the rest of the tour. Last night I officially became a Fan #aboutlastnight#nightout #jonasbrothersconcert #wow #ting”.
Chopra Jonas got married to American singer Nick Jonas in December 2018. In January 2022, the couple had their first child, a girl, via surrogacy.
Zinta was last seen in 2018 film ‘Bhaiaji Superhit’ — an action comedy film starring Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade.
Chopra Jonas was last seen in web series ‘Citadel’ and the Hollywood movie ‘Love Again’.