Bollywood actress Preity G Zinta has released the poster for Indo-Polish movie ‘No Means No’, directed by Vikas Verma, which is set to release worldwide on November 5.
The film is based on a true story about women’s empowerment and also go a nod from Hollywood star Steven Seagal, who according to a statement is Verma’s mentor.
“I wish you the best of luck my bother,” Seagal said in a statement.
Actress Preity G Zinta shared: “I feel immense pleasure launching the grand poster of the film ‘No Means No’, directed by my family friend and director Vikash Verma starring my favorite Dhruv Verma. The storyline of the movie is very close to my heart and soul which is based on women empowerment. The film is releasing in Cinemas worldwide on 5th Nov 2021 and I wish them good luck.”
‘No Means No’ stars Gulshan Grover, Deep Raj Rana, Sharad Kapoor, Nazia Hassan and Kat Kristian from India; and Natalia Bak, Anna Guzik, Sylwia Czech, Pawel Czech, Jersey Handzlik and Anna Ador from Poland. The playback singers include Shreya Ghoshal and Hariharan. It has been produced by G7 Films Poland.