Dubai: Etihad Airways has appointed Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif as its new brand ambassador, signaling its commitment to the Indian market. This collaboration marks a reunion between Etihad and the renowned Bollywood star, emphasizing the airline's presence in India.
“Katrina Kaif, known for her global appeal and grace, embodies the shared commitment to excellence as she partners with Etihad once again,” the airline said in a statement on Tuesday. The partnership will be unveiled through a series of videos across Etihad and Katrina's social channels.
This collaboration builds upon Katrina's previous association with Etihad in 2010 when she featured as a discerning traveler, showcasing the airline's travel experience. Her return as a brand ambassador reinforces Etihad's relationship with Indian communities, both domestically and in key global markets such as the UAE, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.
As Etihad's brand ambassador, Katrina will feature in a series of campaign videos highlighting the airline's commitment to comfort, service quality, and global connectivity. This partnership strengthens Etihad's position in the Indian market, where it currently serves eight Indian cities, aligning with the airline's growth strategy in India.
The first video from this collaboration features Katrina Kaif aboard Etihad's newest A350 aircraft, offering a cinematic journey that reflects the essence of Etihad's commitment to excellence. The film showcases exclusive Armani-Casa dining wear, luxurious bedding, and complimentary in-flight Wi-Fly service. It can be viewed on Etihad and Katrina's social media channels.