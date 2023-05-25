Dubai: Academy Award-winning Hollywood actor and philanthropist Penelope Cruz has been named brand ambassador of Dubai’s flagship airline Emirates.
A frequent flyer who has visited Dubai multiple times, Emirates released behind-the-scenes footage of the Spanish actor on Thursday, shot on board an Emirates A380 aircraft. New TV spots, to be aired globally from June 2023, will also be featured on Emirates’ digital channels. The airline will announce more joint activities over the coming year.
With the theme of ‘travel is not just about the end destination; it’s also about how you get there’, the short ads will show the actor sampling the Emirates First and Business Class cabins. The ads will also showcase her experiencing the new Emirates Premium Economy Class cabins. She said, “I’m thrilled to partner with Emirates after years of traveling with them on some of the most special trips in my life.”
A double Oscar-winning Hollywood director, Robert Stromberg, directed the new TV spots. Production house Ridley Scott Associates also supported the series of TV spots and Framestore – a creative studio for special effects.
Richard Billington, Emirates’ Senior Vice President of Brand and Advertising, commented, “Emirates is all about Flying Better, where the journey to your destination matters as much as the place itself. We took care of every detail in the Emirates experience and wanted a brand ambassador who reflects the Emirates brand - it needed to be a classy, stylish, and modern global appeal. Penelope was the perfect fit.”
This is not the first time Emirates has roped in a Hollywood star as the airline’s brand ambassador. Penelope follows the footsteps of iconic film and television personalities Jennifer Aniston, Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Clarkson.